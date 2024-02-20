Woah Philly: Horse seen running on Philadelphia highway

PHILADELPHIA — Commuters in Philadelphia didn’t expect to see something with real horsepower on Interstate 95 on Tuesday morning.

Drivers were accompanied by a loose horse galloping down the highway, WPVI reported.

You don't see this every day! 🐎 https://t.co/JucqhgkC83 pic.twitter.com/KG2INnQfIQ — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 20, 2024

It happened about 4:45 a.m., so luckily there wasn’t much traffic at the time, since morning rush hour hadn’t yet started, KYW reported.

Police don’t think that the horse got out of a trailer, instead, they believe it escaped from a riding club in the city, WPVI reported.

The horse was eventually captured in another part of the city and wasn’t hurt.

This horse is safe and sound with a bucket of water after a run on I-95 this AM. Police were able to get the horse off the highway, currently waiting for a trailer in Port Richmond. pic.twitter.com/hcd7ksX2Zc — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) February 20, 2024

