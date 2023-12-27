Woman accused of hitting victim repeatedly with Christmas tree

LARGO, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of striking a man she lived with repeatedly with a Christmas tree after they argued about the victim’s alleged infidelity, authorities said.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Miracle Ramiya Rivera, 20, of Largo, was arrested on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to Pinellas County online court records, Rivera and the victim “have been in (a) romantic relationship and living together for two years.”

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Largo Police Department, Rivera and the victim were arguing at about 3:30 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve.

Police said that the couple was arguing about the man’s “alleged infidelity,” and at one point the victim left the bedroom they shared and went to the living room of their Largo residence.

The affidavit stated that Rivera followed the man into the room, and while he was lying on a couch, she allegedly picked up a Christmas tree and began to strike him with it “repeatedly.”

The size of the Christmas tree was not revealed in the affidavit.

Police said the victim sustained “numerous” minor scratches over a large portion of his arms and upper body.

Rivera was arrested at 4:23 a.m. EST and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail at 5:06 a.m., online records show.

She was released on her own recognizance on Christmas Day at 2:40 p.m. EST, online booking records show.