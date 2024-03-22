Woman accused of lighting fire on porch at house of people who thought were her friends, police say

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A woman is facing multiple charges after setting fire to a stranger’s porch in Burlington, Iowa on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Burlington Iowa Police Department said the fire happened around 4:30 p.m. The home’s resident called the police after she got a motion alert on the security camera. She looked at the video and said she saw a woman lighting a fire.

The resident claimed that she did not know the woman and never saw her before, police said.

Officers located the woman seen in the video, later identified as Michelle Young 46, according to KWQC. She allegedly admitted to investigators that she started the fire.

Young said she thought the house belonged to a friend, the news outlet reported.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWQC, Young said she saw a sign that said “Witches Welcome” and lit some items she found on fire because she believed she was a witch. The items she lit on fire were random and she picked up them while walking in the area, police said.

Young has been charged with reckless use of a fire and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The porch fire was put out quickly and left minimal damage, police said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group