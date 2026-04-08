Woman accused of punishing children with bear spray

LEEDS, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of punishing her two children with bear spray, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Christie Lashay Williams, 36, of Leeds, was arrested on Monday. She was charged with aggravated child abuse/torture, which is a felony.

According to the Leeds Police Department, officers responded to a call on March 8 after receiving reports of a small child running down the street and calling for help, WBRC reported.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the child’s face was puffy and her eyes were red.

“She was crying for help,” Leeds police Chief Paul Irwin told AL.com.

Police arriving at the scene transported two children of elementary school age to an area hospital. The children told police their mother had sprayed them “with bug spray,” the news outlet reported.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence and recovered bear spray that they said had been used, AL.com reported.

Police who interviewed one of the children said one child alleged that Williams sprayed them in both eyes and in the mouth, according to WBRC.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest on April 2, the television station reported.

Using bear spray on humans can cause serious injuries including severe burning, intense involuntary eye closure, tearing, runny nose, and intense coughing or respiratory distress, AL.com reported.

According to Irwin, Williams allegedly complained that the children “were being unruly,” the news outlet reported.

“I think it’s terrible,” he told AL.com. “I don’t think you should be punishing your children with a spray that can be used on a bear. That’s not to be used on humans.”

Williams posted a $15,000 bond and was released several hours after her arrest, online records show.

An investigation is ongoing, Irwin said.

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