Woman accused of trying to kill husband after he got postcard from ex-girlfriend from 6 decades ago

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A woman is facing charges after her husband was injured during a dispute in North Miami Beach, Florida last weekend.

According to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ, officers with the North Miami Police Department were called out to a house Sunday just before 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Northwest 169th Street about a domestic incident.

A man reportedly told investigators that his girlfriend from 60 years ago sent him a postcard in the mail and it made his wife, Bertha Yalter upset. According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, Yalter, 71, allegedly tried to smother the man with a pillow. The arrest report also said that she allegedly tried to bite and batter him physically, WTVJ reported.

Yalter was arrested. According to WPLG, she is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery on a person who is 65 or older and tampering with a victim.

The man sustained multiple serious bruises and had open cuts, the arrest report said, according to WTVJ. The man also appeared to be fragile to investigators.

The man and Yalter had been married for more than 50 years, according to WPLG.

