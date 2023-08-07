Woman allegedly tried to help Russians assassinate Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

A Ukrainian woman has been detained by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) in connection with an apparent plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the SBU said on Monday.

The woman had been part of a plot aimed at assassinating Zelenskyy during his visit last week to Mykolaiv, a southeastern city near the front, according to CNN.

According to the Ukrainian ministry, the woman allegedly was passing information on to Russian forces about Zelenskyy’s location, including a full itinerary of the president’s visit to the region.

According to Ukrainian officials, the Russians would have used the information to order an airstrike on the area to kill Zelenskyy, ABC News reported.

Investigators learned of the woman’s alleged plans ahead of the visit and Zelenskyy took “additional security measures” while in the area, security officials said, CNN reported.

According to the investigation, the woman who has not been named, is a resident of southern Ukraine and a former saleswoman in a military store.