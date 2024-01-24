Woman taken into custody after body parts found inside refrigerator at apartment in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A woman was taken into custody after a wellness check led investigators to the discovery of human remains inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week.

New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, Joseph Kenny, told WNBC that Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on Jan 22. The person said that there was possibly a dead body that was being stored in a refrigerator at an apartment.

The apartment was located at 2069 Nostrand Avenue, WABC reported. Officers went over to the apartment around 7 p.m. for a wellness check.

When officers went to the apartment, the woman in the apartment let officers inside, according to WNBC. Inside the apartment, officers reportedly found black plastic bags with what appeared to be human remains, Kenny said. Detectives were eventually able to confirm the remains were human.

The woman was taken into custody, WABC reported. So far, no charges have been filed but that could change depending on what investigators learn.

The city’s medical examiner is expected to determine the cause of death and manner of death.

The name of the woman from the apartment has not been released.

