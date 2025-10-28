World Series: Dodgers edge Blue Jays in record-tying 18-inning thriller to take Game 3

LOS ANGELES — Freedie Freeman hit a leadoff walk-off home run in the 18th inning, and Shohei Ohtani had another record-setting night on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 6-5 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the World Series.

Freeman’s blast off left-hander Brendon Little to center field ended the 6-hour, 39-minute marathon and gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The 18 innings matched the longest game in World Series history by innings; the Dodgers also won Game 3 of the 2018 Fall Classic when Max Muncy homered in the 18th inning against the Boston Red Sox.

The defending World Series champions are now two wins away from repeating. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

“I’m spent emotionally,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “We’ve got a ballgame later tonight. Which is crazy.”

Freeman’s blast was his second World Series walk-off in two years. The first baseman hit a grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series to send the Dodgers past the New York Yankees.

Ohtani, meanwhile, hit two home runs and a pair of doubles, becoming the first player with four extra-base hits in a World Series game since Frank Isbell of the Chicago White Sox slapped four doubles in Game 5 of the 1906 Series against the crosstown Chicago Cubs.

After getting four hits in the first seven innings, Ohtani walked five straight times -- including four intentional passes.

He became the first major leaguer in 83 years to reach base safely nine times during a game. No other player had done that seven times in a postseason contest.

“What matters the most is we won,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “And what I accomplished today is in the context of this game, and what matters the most is we flip the page and play the next game.”

Ohtani, the Dodgers’ two-way star, will get the start in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

“I want to go to sleep as soon as possible so I can get ready,” Ohtani said.

The 52,654 fans in attendance at Chavez Ravine -- including 89-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax -- were treated to a seesaw battle of timely hits, questionable base running and deadly accurate throws.

Teoscar Hernández put the Dodgers ahead with a solo home run in the bottom of the second, and Ohtani made it 2-0 when he connected off Toronto starter Max Scherzer in the third inning.

The Blue Jays, playing in their first World Series since 1993, took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning, with Alejandro Kirk’s three-run homer to center field off Los Angeles starter Tyler Glasnow the key hit.

Ohtani ripped an RBI double in the fifth inning to key a two-run rally that tied the game.

Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored from first on a single by Bo Bichette in the seventh for a 5-4 Toronto lead. Ohtani tied the game in the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the night.

In the top of the 10th, Toronto pinch-runner Davis Schneider was thrown out at the plate. The relay from Hernández in the outfield to second baseman Tommy Edman and then to catcher Will Smith beat Schneider by several steps.

In the top of the 12th, Dodgers veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw entered the game and helped Los Angeles get out of a bases-loaded jam when he got Nathan Lukes to ground out.

Will Klein pitched four shutout innings for the Dodgers, setting the stage for Freeman’s dramatic game-winning home run.

“We weren’t losing that game,” Klein said. “I just had to keep going back out and keep doing that.”

“I love the way we played,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “I love the way we fought. I think every single player had the right intentions on both sides tonight.”

