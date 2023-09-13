News

Two displaced following house fire in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been displaced following a house fire in east Charlotte, according to fire officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to a fire at a home on Blendwood Drive around 3:15 a.m.

Two displaced following house fire in east Charlotte

While the fire was under control within 15 minutes, two people were displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

The Charlotte Fire Department is continuing to investigate to determine the cause.

