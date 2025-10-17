Dozens of costumed canines get their chance to trick-or-treating at Howloween event in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Dogs dressed up as everything from Elvis Presley to Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine went trick-or-treating in Michigan’s capital Friday as part of the annual Howloween event organized by a local pet store.

The costumed canines made a loop through Lansing’s Old Town arts district, stopping outside restaurants, gift shops and jewelry stores, where owners were waiting to provide treats and a scratch behind the ears.

Wendy Beck’s pooch, Bella, “got filled up on biscuits” and had to stop along the route for a power nap. It was the 9-year-old St. Bernard’s first Holloween, but Alicia Town’s dog, Mojo, is a veteran in more ways than one.

The 13-year-old Pomeranian was a tank driver, rolling around in a little green tank – an ode to Town’s husband serving in the Army.

“There are so many dogs and so many people. You see the cutest things,” Town said. “People go above and beyond on their costumes, and you get everything. It’s amazing.”

Makenzie Smith-Emrich accompanied her pitbull, Sadie, who was dressed up as a kissing booth pumpkin.

“This is something we wait for all year, because it’s something that we can do with our dogs that they absolutely adore,” the Lansing resident said. “And they get to dress up, and people give them attention."

The event is organized each year by Preuss Pets, an Old Town fixture. The number of dogs is capped at 200, and their owners have to pre-register. It is all part of an effort to keep the numbers down for safety’s sake.

Kirbay Preuss said Howloween is “joyous” and “a very good thing.”

“I think right now with everything going on in the world we need more joyous events, and that’s what this is,” she said.

