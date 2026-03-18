Man arrested after climbing into pygmy hippo Moo Deng's enclosure at Thai zoo

BANGKOK — A man has been arrested after he was caught climbing into an enclosure of Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippo who became a social media sensation, zoo officials said.

The Thai man allegedly entered the enclosure on Tuesday evening while a keeper was away and no other visitors were around, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s Director Narongwit Chodchoy told The Associated Press.

Security footage widely shared online shows a man wearing a black beanie, sunglasses, a green tank top, and brown shorts approaching Moo Deng and her mother Jona while holding a tablet, apparently recording or taking photos.

The man remained inside the enclosure for a minute or two before staff noticed him, Narongwit said, adding that he did not attempt to flee while the zoo called for police.

Moo Deng soared to stardom shortly after she was born in 2024, largely thanks to a keeper who shared adorable pictures and videos of the baby hippo on social media. Since then, she has drawn large crowds from Thailand and abroad who want to witness her charm in person and shoot photos and videos of her cute moments for themselves.

Police have initially charged the man with trespassing, but investigation is still ongoing and Narongwit said the zoo intends to pursue all available legal action. Police did not identify the suspect.

The man has now been released on bail, Narongwit said. He said Moo Deng and Jona were safe as the man did not try to touch them.

In a statement posted Tuesday on the zoo’s official Facebook page, it said both animals appeared slightly startled by the encounter and would be monitored closely by a veterinarian.

The zoo also urged visitors to “strictly follow all rules and instructions from staff for the safety of both themselves and the wildlife.”

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Bangkok, sits on 800 hectares (almost 2,000 acres) of land and is home to more than 2,000 animals.

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