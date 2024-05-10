Most of 15 million bees contained after bee-laden truck crashes

CLINTON, Maine — (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million honey bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95, officials said.

The driver was taken to the hospital Thursday night while first responders worked to ensure the safety of the bees that were in hives strapped on the trailer, which landed on its side alongside the highway, officials said.

The bees were mostly contained and the “goal was to save them," said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson.

The truckload of bees was headed to Washington County, which is the center of the state's wild blueberry industry. Bees are routinely trucked into the region to pollinate the blueberry barrens each spring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.