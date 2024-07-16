No kidding! King Charles III bestows royal title on rare golden goat breed

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III has bestowed a royal title on a rare golden goat breed.

From now on, the breed known for its connection to the island of Guernsey will have the special title of Royal Golden Guernsey Goat. The title, bestowed Tuesday during the king's visit to the island in the English Channel, will apply to the livestock breed anywhere in the world.

“Hopefully this will raise awareness for the breed,” said Rebecca Martin, the owner of eight-year-old Summerville Tamsin, the goat chosen to represent the breed.

As he bestowed the honor, the king petted the small creature and offered a compliment on the shade of its pale blond coat.

The goats are a rare breed and considered “at risk” on the Rare Breeds Watchlist. Considered friendly and docile, they produce good milk.

Christopher Price, the chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, said the honor offers recognition of the breed’s historical significance and its value to biodiversity, the environment and sustainable food production.

“Being choosy in what they eat, their grazing can provide very specific environmental benefits,’’ Price said in a statement. ’’We are extremely grateful to his majesty for his continued, greatly valued support for British rare native livestock and equine breeds.”

