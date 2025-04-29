Runaway kangaroo on the loose named Sheila shuts down Alabama interstate

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — (AP) — A runaway kangaroo named Sheila shut down a stretch of interstate in Alabama on Tuesday before state troopers and the animal’s owner wrangled the wayward marsupial.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the kangaroo was spotted Tuesday hopping along the side of Interstate 85 in Macon County, which is between Montgomery and Auburn.

The sight snarled traffic, and state troopers shut down both sides of the interstate for the safety of motorists. Capt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the animal's owner and troopers were able to capture it.

“When somebody said there was a kangaroo of course I didn't believe it, and nobody believed it. But I'm looking at him,” Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said in a Facebook live video as the animal was captured.

The owner used a dart to tranquilize the animal.

Brunson’s video showed the drugged kangaroo being carried to a vehicle to be returned to its home. The animal was captured on the side of the interstate between Tuskegee and Auburn, the sheriff said.

“We see a little bit of everything here," the sheriff said.

The animal's owner, Patrick Starr, told The Associated Press that the animal's name is Sheila and that she escaped from her enclosure.

“She's back home safe. She's up. She's not sedated anymore. She's eating. She's drinking. She's not injured,” Starr said.

The kangaroo was treated by the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, he said.

The family runs a pumpkin patch and petting zoo, but Sheila is just a personal pet, Starr said.

"She's a sweet pet. I'm glad she's back home, and I'm glad everybody slowed down a little bit," he said.

Austin Price, who took video of the animal hopping down the interstate, said he had to briefly question if he was seeing things.

“I hear my grandmother yell, ‘Is that a kangaroo?'” Price said. He assumed it was probably a deer until he looked. “And yeah, it's a kangaroo.”

