What to know about a kidnapping case involving a child flown back to the US from Cuba

A couple from Utah face parental kidnapping charges after federal authorities said they took a 10-year-old child to Cuba in the midst of a complicated custody fight involving the child's gender identity.

The child was returned to their biological mother this week when President Donald Trump's administration took the unusual step of sending a government plane to Cuba to retrieve the child. Federal officials cited concerns that the child had been taken to Havana for gender transition surgery.

It's not clear from court documents if the defendants, Rose Inessa-Ethington — a transgender woman and the child's biological father — and partner Blue Inessa-Ethington actually planned on getting the child surgery, which isn't legal for children in Cuba.

A Canada camping trip turns into a flight to Cuba

Rose Inessa-Ethington had shared custody under a court agreement and had arranged to take the child along with Blue Inessa-Ethington and Blue's 3-year-old child to Calgary, Canada, last month, ostensibly to go camping, authorities said.

Instead they went hundreds of miles away to Vancouver, Canada, and boarded a flight to Mexico City. On April 1, they flew to Cuba, authorities said.

When the group failed to return as expected on April 3, the child's mother contacted police in Logan, Utah, alleging Rose Inessa-Ethington, her ex-spouse, had violated their custody agreement. Police found out the group had not gone to Calgary, and reached out to the Department of Homeland Security's investigations branch for assistance, according to court documents.

Investigators, who determined the group had walked into Canada at the Peace Arch Bridge south of Vancouver, obtained search warrants for Rose and Blue Inessa-Ethington's emails, cellphones and social media accounts. Then investigators used their internet activities to track the group to Cuba.

On April 8, at the request of Cache County Attorney Dane Murray, a Utah state judge issued arrest warrants for the couple alleging custodial interference, a third-degree felony. Judge Brian Cannell set bail at $5,000 each.

Logan City Police spokesperson Sgt. Brandon Bevan said that during interviews with the family of the child, one person raised the possibility that the missing child could be subjected to gender affirming surgery. Bevan said there was no physical evidence offered.

On April 13, Cannell issued an order for the child to be returned immediately and granting the biological mother sole custody.

How did this become a federal case?

Three days after Cannell's order, an FBI agent filed an affidavit in U.S. District Court in Utah alleging Rose and Blue Inessa-Ethington were likely not planning to return to the U.S.

The affidavit requested a federal warrant for Rose and Blue Inessa-Ethington's arrest on charges of international parental kidnapping.

The return of kidnapped children taken overseas often is settled through negotiations, or by the aggrieved parent filing a civil petition under an international agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

But in the Utah case, federal officials worked with Cuban law enforcement to locate and deport Rose and Blue Inessa-Ethington. DOJ officials sent one of its aircraft to Cuba to retrieve the child.

The use of the plane came as the Trump administration has sought to block access to gender-affirming care for minors and pressured health care providers over the issue.

What evidence has been released showing surgery was the goal?

The child, identified in court documents as MV 1, was assigned male at birth but identifies as a girl because of what family members believed to be “manipulation” by Rose Inessa-Ethington, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that “concerns exist that MV 1 was transported to Cuba for gender reassignment surgery prior to puberty.”

The FBI said that Blue Inessa-Ethington withdrew $10,000 from her checking account before leaving. Agents also found at the couple's home a note with instructions from a mental health therapist in Washington, D.C., “to send the therapist the $10,000.00 and instructions on gender affirming medical care for children.” The note didn’t mention Cuba.

Officials have not said whether the couple actually planned on getting the child gender-affirming surgery in Cuba or how they would get it.

Federal officials have declined to comment on the case beyond what's contained in court documents and a news release issued upon the child's return.

Gender-affirming surgery is rare among U.S. children, research shows. Among the youngest patients, the most common surgeries are breast and chest procedures — most likely transgender males who graduated from high school and have breast removals. Major medical organizations call for caution around surgery for minors.

In Cuba, gender-affirming surgeries are performed for adults through the public health system under strict supervision. They must be authorized by a medical commission following a comprehensive review of the patient’s file. That process often takes years and requires a wide range of medical and psychological evaluations.

Back to Utah to face charges

After being flown back to the U.S., the two defendants made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal district court in Richmond, Virginia, and were ordered to be detained.

A court-appointed attorney for Blue Inessa-Ethington declined to comment. The Associated Press left email and telephone messages for Rose Inessa-Ethington’s public defender.

Richmond is only a temporary stop until the defendants are returned to Utah to face charges. The timing for that is uncertain.

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