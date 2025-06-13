News

What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities

By Jaclyn DeJohn, CFP for SmartAsset
SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the average savings for someone who splits a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate versus renting a one-bedroom apartment by themselves. (Stacker/Stacker)
Rent prices can shift dramatically depending on local housing demand, sometimes pricing renters out entirely. With the price tag of a one-bedroom rental in many large U.S. cities topping over $2,000 per month, those looking to sign a lease may be hesitant to potentially overextend an already-tight budget. Financial advisors often follow a general rule of thumb: You should not spend more than 28% of your gross income on housing to maintain a sustainable budget. However, in the most expensive cities, this can put people earning the U.S. median household income of $80,610 overextended on housing costs.

One approach to maintaining a short commute and city benefits while cutting costs is to consider adding a roommate to the equation to split housing expenses. But roommates have unquantified costs as well—such as lack of privacy, unexpected guests, or other potential inconveniences. So this begs the question: At what point is it worth adding a roommate to the mix?

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the average savings for someone who splits a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate versus renting a one-bedroom apartment by themselves.

Key findings

  • Adding a roommate in Cleveland cuts rent costs nearly in half. Cleveland renters stand to save an average of 48.1% on rent by splitting a two-bedroom apartment instead of going solo. The average two-bedroom is only $50 more than one one-bedroom rental ($1,400 and $1,350, respectively), generating a monthly savings of $650.
  • Splitting an apartment with a roommate in New York City saves the most at $1,670 per month. Those in the Big Apple are facing an average rent price of $4,470 for a one-bedroom apartment, versus splitting a $5,600 two-bedroom apartment at $2,800 each. This is a 37.4% reduction in monthly rent costs. Across the Hudson River, Jersey City, New Jersey, residents see the second-highest dollar savings on rent with a roommate at $1,465.
  • It makes least sense to add a roommate in these Arizona cities. Sharing a two-bedroom apartment in Tucson, Arizona, will only save an individual $285 per month, the lowest studywide. A one-bedroom apartment costs $920 on average, versus $1,270 for a two-bedroom apartment. Percentage-wise, Scottsdale, Arizona, holds the title for least savings by adding a roommate at 22.1%, or $375 monthly savings.
  • Living alone is relatively cheap in these cities. After Tucson, the cities with the smallest dollar differences between splitting a two-bedroom versus opting for a one-bedroom alone include Wichita, Kansas ($285 savings, $910 rent for one bedroom); El Paso, Texas ($305 savings, $1,210 for one bedroom); Albuquerque, New Mexico ($305 savings, $1,290 for one bedroom); and St. Louis ($315 savings, $990 for one bedroom).

SmartAsset ranks the top cities and how much you can save with a roommate in them. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 cities where a roommate saves you the most money per month

  1. New York City
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,670
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 37.4%
  • One-bedroom rent: $4,470
  • Two-bedroom rent: $5,600
  1. Jersey City, New Jersey
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,465
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.9%
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,190
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,450
  1. Boston
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,100
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.6%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,850
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,500
  1. San Jose, California
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,065
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.6%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,760
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,390
  1. San Francisco
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,050
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 32.8%
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,200
  • Two-bedroom rent: $4,300
  1. New Haven, Connecticut
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $905
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 41.1%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,200
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,590
  1. Miami
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $875
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 34.3%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,550
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,350
  1. Arlington, Virginia
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $810
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 32.3%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,510
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,400
  1. Santa Ana, California
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $780
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 35.5%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,200
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,840
  1. Chicago
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $770
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 38.1%
  • One-bedroom rent: $2,020
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,500

Top 10 cities with the highest percentage savings with a roommate

  1. Cleveland
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 48.1%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $650
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,350
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,400
  1. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 47.7%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $530
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,110
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,160
  1. Memphis, Tennessee
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 46.6%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $485
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,040
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,110
  1. Jersey City, New Jersey
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.9%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,465
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,190
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,450
  1. Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.3%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $385
  • One-bedroom rent: $850
  • Two-bedroom rent: $930
  1. Detroit
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45.2%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $475
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,050
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,150
  1. Nashville, Tennessee
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 45%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $720
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,600
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,760
  1. Tampa, Florida
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 44.5%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $735
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,650
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,830
  1. Fresno, California
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 44.1%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $630
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,430
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,600
  1. Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Percentage savings with a roommate: 44%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $550
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,250
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,400

Data and methodology

This SmartAsset study examined data from 100 U.S. cities, comparing the average rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments between March 2024 and March 2025 based on data from Zumper. Specifically, the cost of a one-bedroom was compared with half the cost of a two-bedroom for each city, assuming each roommate pays equal rent.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

