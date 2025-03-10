Where households have the most and least disposable income

Stretching a paycheck beyond the basics is becoming harder for many Americans. After covering taxes and essential expenses, the disposable income that is left impacts a household's ability to save, invest or stay afloat. But high prices of housing, food, childcare and more can keep households struggling, leaving many families with little or nothing to spare at the end of the month. Furthermore, in most large U.S. cities, the median household income falls short of what's needed to support a small family — sometimes by up to tens of thousands of dollars per year.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset subtracted the local costs of necessities from the median household annual income in 100 of the largest U.S. counties. Costs for households with two working adults and one child, as well as households with a single adult, were compared.

Key Findings

Households in Fairfax County, Virginia have the most disposable income. Costs in 2024 were lowest relative to the median household income in Fairfax County, both for families and single adults. A family of two adults and one child earning the median household income could expect to have $29,941 left over throughout the year, compared with $83,875 left as disposable income for a single adult earning the same median income.

Costs in 2024 were lowest relative to the median household income in Fairfax County, both for families and single adults. A family of two adults and one child earning the median household income could expect to have $29,941 left over throughout the year, compared with $83,875 left as disposable income for a single adult earning the same median income. Only 18% of all counties have a median income higher than the cost to maintain a small family. Out of 100 counties nationwide, only 18 saw positive disposable income leftover after accounting for basic costs, with the surplus going as low as just a few hundred dollars annually. If earning the local median household income, 82% of households would fall financially short supporting two adults and a child.

Out of 100 counties nationwide, only 18 saw positive disposable income leftover after accounting for basic costs, with the surplus going as low as just a few hundred dollars annually. If earning the local median household income, 82% of households would fall financially short supporting two adults and a child. Four Texas counties rank among the top 10 places for families with the most disposable income. Collin County ranked second overall with $20,801 left over for small families and $62,193 for single adults. Fort Bend ranked fourth with $15,769 in annual spare income for families and $56,932 for single adults. Denton County came in seventh with families seeing $12,481 leftover from a median income ($53,353 for single adults). Montgomery County also placed eighth with families having $9,254 leftover after expenses ($49,627 for adults).

Collin County ranked second overall with $20,801 left over for small families and $62,193 for single adults. Fort Bend ranked fourth with $15,769 in annual spare income for families and $56,932 for single adults. Denton County came in seventh with families seeing $12,481 leftover from a median income ($53,353 for single adults). Montgomery County also placed eighth with families having $9,254 leftover after expenses ($49,627 for adults). Santa Clara County, California, had the highest median household income at $150,502. After accounting for the particularly high costs, Santa Clara County ranked as the third-highest disposable income for a small family at $20,377. For single adults, it had the second-highest level of disposable income at $81,883.

After accounting for the particularly high costs, Santa Clara County ranked as the third-highest disposable income for a small family at $20,377. For single adults, it had the second-highest level of disposable income at $81,883. Those in Bronx County, New York have the least disposable income. The costs for supporting a single adult or a three-person family outweigh the median household income — the only county that had negative disposable income for both household types. Small families might expect a deficit of $58,718 per year, while individuals fall short $8,133 annually. Kings and Queens counties in New York also have the second- and third-highest deficits on disposable incomes for small families.

Top 10 Counties With the Most Disposable Income for a Family

Fairfax County, Virginia

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $29,941

Disposable income for a single adult: $83,875

Median household income: $144,632

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,691

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $60,757

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 11.7%

Collin County, Texas

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,801

Disposable income for a single adult: $62,193

Median household income: $113,943

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,142

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,750

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.9%

Santa Clara County, California

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,377

Disposable income for a single adult: $81,883

Median household income: $150,502

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $130,125

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $68,619

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 15.2%

Fort Bend County, Texas

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $15,769

Disposable income for a single adult: $56,932

Median household income: $105,583

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $89,814

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $48,651

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 11%

Nassau County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $14,306

Disposable income for a single adult: $77,600

Median household income: $135,528

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $121,222

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $57,928

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.3%

Montgomery County, Maryland

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $12,606

Disposable income for a single adult: $61,610

Median household income: $118,020

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $105,414

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $56,410

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.9%

Denton County, Texas

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $12,481

Disposable income for a single adult: $53,353

Median household income: $102,711

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $90,230

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $49,358

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.6%

Montgomery County, Texas

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $9,254

Disposable income for a single adult: $49,627

Median household income: $95,241

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $85,987

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $45,614

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.3%

Bergen County, New Jersey

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $9,136

Disposable income for a single adult: $62,155

Median household income: $113,885

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,749

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,730

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.5%

Utah County, Utah

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $8,640

Disposable income for a single adult: $47,037

Median household income: $95,085

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $86,445

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $48,048

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.5%

Top 10 Counties With the Most Disposable Income for a Single Adult

Fairfax County, Virginia

Disposable income for a single adult: $83,875

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $29,941

Median household income: $144,632

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $60,757

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,691

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 11.7%

Santa Clara County, California

Disposable income for a single adult: $81,883

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,377

Median household income: $150,502

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $68,619

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $130,125

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 15.2%

Nassau County, New York

Disposable income for a single adult: $77,600

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $14,306

Median household income: $135,528

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $57,928

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $121,222

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.3%

San Francisco County, California

Disposable income for a single adult: $75,587

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $7,488

Median household income: $135,366

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $59,779

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $127,878

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 15.5%

San Mateo County, California

Disposable income for a single adult: $72,264

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $774

Median household income: $143,795

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $71,531

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $143,021

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.2%

Collin County, Texas

Disposable income for a single adult: $62,193

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,801

Median household income: $113,943

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,750

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,142

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.9%

Bergen County, New Jersey

Disposable income for a single adult: $62,155

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $9,136

Median household income: $113,885

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,730

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,749

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.5%

Alameda County, California

Disposable income for a single adult: $61,806

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $176

Median household income: $121,190

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $59,384

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $121,014

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.3%

Montgomery County, Maryland

Disposable income for a single adult: $61,610

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $12,606

Median household income: $118,020

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $56,410

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $105,414

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.9%

Suffolk County, New York

Disposable income for a single adult: $59,703

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$3,883

Median household income: $119,253

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $59,550

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $123,136

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.7%

10 Counties With the Least Disposable Income for a Family

Bronx County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$58,718

Disposable income for a single adult: -$8,133

Median household income: $45,864

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,582

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $53,997

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 29.1%

Kings County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$40,782

Disposable income for a single adult: $11,426

Median household income: $73,244

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,026

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $61,818

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 25.1%

Queens County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$38,089

Disposable income for a single adult: $14,514

Median household income: $80,180

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $118,269

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $65,666

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 22.4%

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$36,050

Disposable income for a single adult: $10,022

Median household income: $56,385

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $92,435

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $46,363

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 19.4%

Multnomah County, Oregon

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$30,434

Disposable income for a single adult: $24,416

Median household income: $79,432

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $109,866

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $55,016

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.8%

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,817

Disposable income for a single adult: $18,543

Median household income: $58,375

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $88,192

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $39,832

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.6%

New York County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,328

Disposable income for a single adult: $26,229

Median household income: $95,514

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $124,842

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $69,285

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 19%

Wayne County, Michigan

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,690

Disposable income for a single adult: $15,056

Median household income: $55,928

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $82,618

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $40,872

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.1%

Los Angeles County, California

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,204

Disposable income for a single adult: $27,065

Median household income: $82,455

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $108,659

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $55,390

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 22.6%

Monroe County, New York

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$25,431

Disposable income for a single adult: $23,303

Median household income: $68,169

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,600

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $44,866

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 14.2%

10 Counties With the Least Disposable Income for a Single Adult

Bronx County, New York

Disposable income for a single adult: -$8,133

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$58,718

Median household income: $45,864

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $53,997

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,582

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 29.1%

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Disposable income for a single adult: $10,022

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$36,050

Median household income: $56,385

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $46,363

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $92,435

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 19.4%

Hidalgo County, Texas

Disposable income for a single adult: $11,094

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$22,561

Median household income: $48,825

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $37,731

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $71,386

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.5%

Kings County, New York

Disposable income for a single adult: $11,426

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$40,782

Median household income: $73,244

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $61,818

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,026

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 25.1%

Queens County, New York

Disposable income for a single adult: $14,514

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$38,089

Median household income: $80,180

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $65,666

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $118,269

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 22.4%

Wayne County, Michigan

Disposable income for a single adult: $15,056

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,690

Median household income: $55,928

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $40,872

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $82,618

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.1%

El Paso County, Texas

Disposable income for a single adult: $15,814

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$20,357

Median household income: $53,441

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $37,627

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $73,798

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.3%

Miami-Dade County, Florida

Disposable income for a single adult: $16,491

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$24,235

Median household income: $66,952

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $50,461

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $91,187

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 24.3%

Jefferson County, Alabama

Disposable income for a single adult: $18,482

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$22,036

Median household income: $61,996

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $43,514

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $84,032

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.9%

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Disposable income for a single adult: $18,543

Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,817

Median household income: $58,375

Cost of necessities for a single adult: $39,832

Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $88,192

Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.6%

Data and Methodology

This SmartAsset study considered 100 of the largest U.S. counties for which data was available. Median household income data comes from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps data for 2024. Data for the cost of necessities for a single adult, as well as two working adults with one child, comes from MIT Living Wage Calculator as of February 2024.