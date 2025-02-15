A 2-year-old girl and her mother have died after the car-ramming attack in Munich

BERLIN — (AP) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother have died two days after they were injured in the car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration in Munich, police said Saturday.

A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested immediately after the attack on Thursday. Prosecutors said Friday that he appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there was no evidence that he was involved with any radical network.

Thirty-nine people were hurt in the attack, and police said on Friday that two of those were very seriously injured. On Saturday, Bavaria's state criminal police office said the young girl and her mother, a 37-year-old woman from Munich, had died of their injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

It was the fifth in a series of attacks involving immigrants over the past nine months that have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany's election on Feb. 23.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the scene of the attack on Saturday and laid a white rose at an improvised memorial.

