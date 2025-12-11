3 cold case killings of women in Toronto are linked to man who died in 2019

TORONTO — A Canadian man who died in 2019 has been identified as the perpetrator of three cold case homicides in Toronto, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

Toronto police said Thursday recent forensic testing and genetic genealogy has conclusively identified Kenneth Smith, 72, of Windsor, Ontario, as the person who killed two women in the 1980s and a third woman in the 1990s.

They say the first woman, Christine Prince, 25, was found dead on June 22, 1982, in the Rouge River in Toronto after she was sexually assaulted and struck on the head.

Police say Claire Samson, 23, was found dead with gunshot wounds in Oro-Medonte Township on Sept. 1, 1983.

They say the third victim, 41-year-old Gracelyn Greenidge, died of blunt force trauma in her Toronto apartment on July 29, 1997.

Police said Smith lived and worked in Toronto at the time of the homicides and had a history of sexual assault, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

Genetic genealogy has increasingly been used to track down unidentified criminal suspects and help solve scores of cold cases in recent years, some of them more than a half-century old or involving other serial killers. It unmasked the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, who pleaded guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges that spanned much of California between 1975 and 1986.

Police can create a DNA profile to upload to public DNA databases and compare it to other profiles, helping to trace individuals within a family tree.

Ontario Provincial Police Chief Supt. Karen Gonneau said as DNA technology advanced police reviewed a number of unsolved homicides. It wasn’t until 2017 that they linked a suspect to all three women.

Toronto Police Det. Sgt. Steve Smith said they were able to identify close relatives of the offender. And he said with that information the center of forensic science was then able to conduct the final comparison that led to the conclusive identification of Smith.

He said Smith lived and worked in Toronto during the period of all three murders. He was known to police and had a history of sexual assault.

“Based on the evidence we have today we believe it is possible that there may be additional victims who have never been identified,” Smith said.

He said Smith was never investigated for these murders previously. He also said he had been jailed at least once before the first two murders and twice before Greenidge’s murder.

