4 men stabbed in central London and woman arrested in what police believe was mental health incident

LONDON — London police said Wednesday that a woman has been arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a bustling area in the center of the capital that is full of attractions and popular with visitors.

The Metropolitan Police said four men, aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 were found with stab wounds and that a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault. They said early indications suggest that it was a mental health-related incident and that scissors were recovered at the scene

The injured were taken to a major trauma center following the incident early afternoon Wednesday in Endell Street. No further update has been given on the extent of their injuries.

There is a significant police cordon around the scene of the incident.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma center by road.

Police previously said that three people had been stabbed in the incident, but in a statement they later confirmed four people were found with stab wounds.

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