Annexing Canada? At Niagara Falls, Trump's idea gets eye rolls but not support

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — (AP) — At Niagara Falls, the iconic honeymoon and tourist destination on the U.S.-Canadian border, visitors from both countries took in President Donald Trump's unsolicited suggestion that the U.S. annex its neighbor to the north with an air of detached amusement.

Do they take the idea seriously? Generally speaking, no. But some citizens of both nations wonder why it’s necessary to pick a fight with one of America’s closest allies when there wasn’t much friction there to begin with.

“We’re allies,” said Shannon Robinson, of Milton, Ontario. “We love you guys. And we’re proud of the amicable relationship we have. But we’re also proud to be distinct.”

Trump’s idea is bold, offensive and ignorant, but “he can say what he wants, and it's actually bringing Canadians together right now," said Robinson, standing on the Niagara Falls Observation Tower, which extends over the Niagara Gorge and affords an unobstructed view of all three falls and the Niagara River.

In some instances, that togetherness involved booing. The response was slightly more muted on a recent day as bundled-up tourists from all over the world braved sub-freezing temperatures to catch a glimpse of the majestic falls.

Jeremy Powers, of Panama City, Florida, said the Republican U.S. president's talk of annexing one of America's closest allies and trading partners is “very weird.”

“Having that as their own independent nation needs to be maintained, I feel,” said Powers, who was in New York state on a work trip and decided to check out Niagara Falls.

“You know, we don’t need to try and manifest destiny and gather more land. We need to partner and work with other countries in a more friendly manner,” Powers said before dropping down on one knee to open up a bag containing his camera equipment.

Manifest destiny, the idea that the United States is exceptional among world nations and destined by God to expand its territory across North America, drove U.S. growth through the 19th century. Territorial expansion was not a prominent feature of foreign policy debates before Trump started talking about taking on Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal — and even colonizing Mars.

"The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons," Trump said in his inaugural address. "And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars."

Canadian energy minister Jonathan Wilkinson agreed that Trump is uniting Canadians, but he said they're done laughing about his talk of annexation.

"On the 51st state, I think, you know, when that was said the first time, some people thought it was funny," Wilkinson said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. "I don't think Canadians find it funny anymore."

Back at Niagara Falls, plumes of vapor rose off the frigid water. On Rainbow Bridge, an American flag and a Canadian flag stand feet apart, the representation of two neighboring countries overseeing the shared beauty of nature.

Joseph Sullivan, a landscaper who made the trek from New Orleans to upstate New York, sees Trump’s proposal as “harsh.”

“All he’s doing," Sullivan said, “is creating chaos and making other countries want to hate America.”

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

