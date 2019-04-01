2nd suspect in killing of Kim Jong Nam given reduced charge
Israeli group finds fake pro-Netanyahu social media accounts
Comedian leads Ukraine presidential vote, runoff in 3 weeks
New Zealand initiates bill to ban guns used in mosque attack
Naruhito era will use name 'Reiwa,' to mean pursuing harmony
S. Korea starts search for war remains, separate from North
Mozambique confirms 1st cholera death as cases above 500
China says 26 killed fighting mountain forest fire
Rescuers struggle to reach storm-hit area in Nepal; 28 dead
The Latest: Brexit stockpiling boosts production in UK
