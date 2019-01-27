  • AP Top International News at 2:43 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    27 dead as bombs hit cathedral in Philippines during Mass

    Hope turns to anguish after Brazil dam collapse; 40 dead

    Venezuela allows US diplomats to stay, defusing showdown

    Pope seeks to end stigma of AIDS with visit to church home

    US envoy claims 'significant progress' in talks with Taliban

    Cubans inaugurate first new Catholic church in decades

    The Latest: Venezuelan military attache breaks with Maduro

    The Latest: Philippine church bomb death toll rises to 27

    Day and night, yellow vest protests keep pressure on Macron

    Protesters storm Turkish base in north Iraq, teenager killed

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories