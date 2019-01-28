Firefighters search mud after Brazil dam collapse; 58 dead
Duterte to see site of fatal bombings, Abu Sayyaf suspected
Detained Chinese human rights lawyer sentenced to 4 ½ years
Alstom, Siemens seek to calm EU concerns over rail merger
Singapore actor's death puts spotlight on conscription risks
Russian police recover painting stolen in broad daylight
Auschwitz survivors pay homage as world remembers Holocaust
NATO leader says Trump is 'committed' to military alliance
Greek president, jeered by name deal foes, denounces Nazism
Pope seeks peace in Venezuela crisis but doesn't pick sides
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}