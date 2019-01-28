  • AP Top International News at 3:53 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Firefighters search mud after Brazil dam collapse; 58 dead

    Duterte to see site of fatal bombings, Abu Sayyaf suspected

    Detained Chinese human rights lawyer sentenced to 4 ½ years

    Alstom, Siemens seek to calm EU concerns over rail merger

    Singapore actor's death puts spotlight on conscription risks

    Russian police recover painting stolen in broad daylight

    Auschwitz survivors pay homage as world remembers Holocaust

    NATO leader says Trump is 'committed' to military alliance

    Greek president, jeered by name deal foes, denounces Nazism

    Pope seeks peace in Venezuela crisis but doesn't pick sides

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories