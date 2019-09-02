  • AP Top International News at 7:28 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Record-setting Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas

    Iran warns of 'strong step' from atomic deal if no new terms

    US envoy shows draft of US-Taliban deal to Afghan leaders

    Tens of thousands in Hong Kong boycott first day of school

    ICC judges order prosecutor to review Gaza flotilla decision

    US, Poland leaders to sign document on 5G cooperation

    UK's Johnson takes aim against opponents of Brexit plans

    In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices

    Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen rebel-run prison kill over 100

    1,500 asylum-seekers being transported to Greek mainland

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories