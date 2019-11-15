Holed up in university, Hong Kong protesters issue demands
Esper says S Korea wealthy enough to pay more for US troops
AP Interview: Evo Morales wants UN mediation in Bolivia
N. Korea calls Biden a ‘rabid dog' for insulting its dignity
Chileans blinded by police firing pellet guns in protests
Amid Gaza fighting, Israel could face questions on tactics
Venezuela's Guaidó urges nation back into the streets
Bolivian interim leader says Morales can't run in new vote
Italy declares state of emergency in Venice after high tides
Powerful hard-liner: Iran should stop honoring nuclear deal
