Argentina's former President Fernández charged with committing violence against former first lady

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — A federal prosecutor on Wednesday formally charged Argentina's former President Alberto Fernández with committing violence against former first lady Fabiola Yáñez.

Prosecutor Ramiro González charged Fernández with the crimes of “minor and serious injuries, doubly aggravated” and “coercive threats” against his ex-partner, according to a ruling seen by The Associated Press.

González also requested additional evidence measures including taking testimonies from former presidential doctor Federico Saavedra and former secretary of the president María Cantero, among others.

Fernández, a left-leaning Peronist politician who was president of Argentina from 2019 to 2023, vigorously denied her allegations and promised he would prove to the courts “what really happened.”

Yáñez testified Tuesday before an Argentine federal court as part of a case in which she denounced Fernández for alleged gender violence.

The former first lady gave a testimonial statement via video call from Argentina’s consulate in Madrid, where she resides, confirming to prosecutor González the complaint she had filed last week in writing.

The charges against Fernández come weeks after Yáñez’s accusations first surfaced among thousands of leaked text messages under scrutiny by federal investigators in a separate embezzlement case against Fernández. That case accuses Fernández of irregularities in awarding state insurance contracts — allegations he also denies.

In recent days, the Argentine press has published images in which Yáñez’s face and armpit can be seen with marks of what would be blows and that the former first lady would have sent via message to Fernández’s former secretary.

Since Yáñez’s accusations came to light, Fernández has not been seen outside the apartment where he lives in Buenos Aires.

