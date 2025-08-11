Australia will recognize a Palestinian state, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Australia will recognize a Palestinian state, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday, joining the leaders of France, Britain and Canada in signaling they would do so.

His remarks followed weeks of urging from within his Cabinet and from many in Australia to recognize a Palestinian state and amid growing criticism from officials in his government over suffering and starvation in Gaza. Australia’s government has also criticized plans announced in recent days by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for a fresh, sweeping military offensive in Gaza.

Albanese told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Monday that Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state will be formalized at the United Nations General Assembly in September. The acknowledgement was “predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority,” Albanese said.

Those commitments included no role for Hamas in a Palestinian government, demilitarization of Gaza and the holding of elections, he said.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese said.

