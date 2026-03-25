Brazil's Bolsonaro to be discharged from hospital to return to house arrest

SAO PAULO — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be discharged from hospital on Friday to return home and continue serving his 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, his doctor said.

Dr. Brasil Caiado told journalists in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday that Bolsonaro's health status is stable and he can return to house imprisonment unless new circumstances emerge.

The 71-year-old leader has been hospitalized since March 13 for pneumonia, one of several health problems he has faced since he was stabbed by a man in 2018 before being elected president.

On Tuesday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes allowed Bolsonaro return to his residence due to his poor health after his discharge from the hospital, but he argued in his decision that he will review the case within 90 days.

Bolsonaro will wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to use cellphones, the judge ruled. Local police will surveil his house in a gated community, where protesters are not allowed to gather. Bolsonaro is not allowed any visitors except for doctors and family members.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.