Britain's outgoing spy chief highlights Russia, China and Iran as threats

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The outgoing head of Britain's foreign intelligence agency on Friday gave a wide-ranging speech on the threats facing the West as he prepares to leave office later this month, highlighting Russia, China, Iran and Islamist terrorism.

Richard Moore, who departs as the head of MI6 after five years, spent a large part of his address in Istanbul focusing on the war in Ukraine but also highlighted China, Iran and counter-terrorism as the agency's other priorities.

China

While the U.K. wants a “respectful and constructive relationship,” China must stick to the “established rules of engagement and non-interference,” Moore said, describing the country as one straddling “that dichotomy of opportunity and threat.”

The British government has previously accused Chinese spies of targeting British officials in politics, defense and business.

Calling out Iran, North Korea and China for their support for Russia’s war machine, Moore said Chinese diplomatic backing as well as the provision of “dual use” electronic components and chemicals had “prevented (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from reaching the conclusion that peace is his best option.”

Iran

A nuclear-free Iran, meanwhile, remained a priority, Moore said, warning Tehran against “blindly pursuing a strategy that destabilizes their neighborhood and puts them at odds with much of the rest of the world.”

The West and Israel have long accused Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons, a claim Iran denies. Tensions spiked during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

Following the U.S. withdrawal in 2018 from the international agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program, Tehran gradually broke away from its commitments and began stepping up its nuclear activities.

The war also derailed Tehran’s nuclear negotiations with the United States and prompted Iran to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

A reset in the region required a "change of mentality in Tehran, not yet detected in our intelligence,” Moore said.

Islamic State and al-Qaida

Such a reset also required peace in Gaza, he said, calling for an end to “further appalling suffering of innocent Palestinians.”

Turning to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, Moore said they had been damaged but were looking to reestablish themselves while using technology to “spread their violent ideologies online.”

“Good partnerships” and leaders who address the root causes of radicalization are necessary to defeat efforts to terrorize, he added.

A new ‘C’

Moore is to be replaced as "C," as the head of MI6 is known, by Blaise Metreweli, who will be the service's first female chief. Moore praised her experience, especially as the agency's "Q," a position in which she has lead technological innovations in espionage.

Referring to the green ink traditionally used by MI6 chiefs, Moore said he was “now hanging up my cloak, returning my imaginary dagger to its scabbard and handing over my famous green pen.”

