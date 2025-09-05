New Ebola outbreak in Congo suspected of causing 15 deaths

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — A new Ebola outbreak in Congo is suspected of causing 15 deaths among 28 people with symptoms, the health ministry in the central African country said Thursday.

It's the 16th outbreak of Ebola in Congo, and Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said the fatality rate, estimated at 53.6%, showed the gravity of the situation.

The confirmed case was of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in the locality of Boulapé, in southern Kasai province. Research on the suspected cases was ongoing.

“To date, the provisional report shows 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including 14 in Boulapé and 1 in Mweka, as well as four health care workers,” Kamba said.

The suspected cases and deaths presented symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea and heavy bleeding.

The World Health Organization said it dispatched its experts alongside Congo’s Rapid Response Team to Kasai province to strengthen disease surveillance, treatment and infection prevention and control in health facilities. It is also delivering supplies including personal protective equipment, mobile laboratory equipment and medical supplies.

Congo has a stockpile of treatments and of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine, WHO said.

“We’re acting with determination to rapidly halt the spread of the virus and protect communities,” said Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO regional director for Africa.

The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be contracted through bodily fluids such as vomit, blood, or semen. The disease it causes is a rare but severe — and often fatal — illness in people.

