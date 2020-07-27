Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations

Chinese SWAT police officers escort away a man who tried to show protest slogans on his shirt outside the former United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Monday, July 27, 2020. Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to vacate the Chinese Consulate in Houston. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (Ng Han Guan)