Danes say 3 arrested in Denmark, 1 in the Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Three people were arrested in coordinated actions across Denmark and one person in the Netherlands on suspicion of plotting to carry out “an act of terror,” Danish police said Thursday.

Flemming Drejer, operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET, said that Denmark was not changing the terror threat level, which has been at “serious,” the second-highest level, since 2010.

He added that the case had “threads abroad” and “was related to criminal gangs,” singling out the banned gang Loyal to Familia.

In January 2020, a Danish court upheld a nationwide police ban on the gang, saying that the LTF should be dissolved as illegal under Denmark’s constitution.

The gang had been behind gang feuds, violence, robberies, extortion and drug sales in the Danish capital and “had used violence and illegal means to achieve its goal," the Copenhagen District Court said then. In September 2018, police in Denmark issued a temporary ban against the LTF and said anyone seen wearing its logo could face prosecution.

”Persons abroad have been charged," he said.

"It is a serious situation,” Drejer told a press conference, adding the arrests were “carried out in close collaboration with our foreign partners,” and said those arrested were part of “a network.”

Drejer added that the suspects would face a custody hearing within 24 hours, likely behind “double closed doors,” meaning that he could not give details about the case, any target or motive.

"This is extremely serious ," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a European Union summit in Brussels. "It shows the situation we are in in Denmark. Unfortunately.”

“It is absolutely true when both (Denmark's intelligence agencies) say that there is a high risk in Denmark,” Frederiksen said. “It is of course completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza, that there is someone who takes a conflict somewhere else in the world into Danish society.”

Earlier this month, the European Union’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, warned that Europe faces a “huge risk of terrorist attacks” over the Christmas holiday period due to the fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In July 2022, a gunman at a shopping mall in Copenhagen killed three people and injured seven. The man, who believed the victims were zombies, was sentenced in July to detention in a secure medical facility. He had been charged with murder and attempted murder in the rampage at the huge Field's shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

In 2015, a 22-year-old Danish Muslim gunman killed two people and wounded five others at a free speech event and a synagogue in Copenhagen.

Earlier this month, the Danish parliament passed a law making it illegal to desecrate any holy text, after a handful of anti-Islam activists carried out public desecrations of the Quran, sparking angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

