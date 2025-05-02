Drones strike ship carrying aid to Gaza, humanitarian group says

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Drones attacked a vessel carrying aid to Gaza while it was off the coast of Malta on Friday, the humanitarian group organizing the shipment said. A fire broke out but was brought under control, authorities said.

A nearby tugboat responded to a distress call from the ship, which was carrying 12 crew members and four civilians, Malta’s government said. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in an email there were no injuries among those on board its vessel.

Charlie Andreasson, who has been involved with the Freedom Flotilla for more than a decade, told The Associated Press that he had spoken to people on board who said there were two explosions and a fire broke out.

The group did not provide evidence that the fire was caused by drones, but in a video it shared an explosion can be heard. Another video showed a fire blazing. People on board the ship were not immediately reachable for comment.

Cypriot authorities shared photos showing the Conscience with damage to its hull.

Earlier the group said the strike appeared to have targeted the ship’s generator, causing a “substantial breach in the hull” and leaving it without power. It said that put the vessel at risk of sinking.

Israel has cut off Gaza from all imports, including food and medicine, since the beginning of March in what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war. Israel says it is an attempt to pressure Hamas to release hostages it took during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the conflict.

When an aid flotilla attempted to break a blockade of Gaza in 2010, Israeli forces stormed a Turkish ship, Mavi Marmara, killing nine people on board. That led to a breakdown in Turkish-Israeli relations.

Israel’s army didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Freedom Flotilla said the vessel, called the Conscience, was attacked about 16 miles (26 kilometers) from Malta. It flies the flag of Palau, a tiny island nation in Micronesia, Andreasson said.

___

Brito contributed from Barcelona, Spain. Associated Press writer Giada Zampano contributed from Rome.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.