CAIRO — Egyptian authorities said Thursday they detained a speeding driver suspected of causing a fuel tanker to overturn on a major highway around Cairo, triggering a massive fire during rush hour that killed at least 31 people.

The inferno on Wednesday evening stunned even a country where deadly accidents are common on highways that are often poorly regulated. Videos showed huge pillars of flame from the tanker and from more than two dozen other vehicles that had caught fire, strewn across the multilane Ring Road. Drivers fled their trapped vehicles in panic to escape the blaze.

“It was God’s hellfire on the Ring Road,” said Salah Ahmed, a driver for one of the thousands of public microbuses that carry commuters on the Ring Road. He said he was on the highway when the tanker burst into flames but was held back by the traffic, which saved his life.

“People are still in shock,” he said Thursday.

An Associated Press video Thursday showed the charred span of overpasses with piles of soot and ash lining the roadway, even as morning rush-hour traffic returned. Scorch marks covered the metal railings, and a high-voltage electricity line lay twisted on the ground.

The Ring Road encircles the Egyptian capital, linking its center with surrounding towns and the array of suburbs that have been constructed in the desert over the past decades, an urban conglomeration home to between 20 million and 30 million people.

But the network of overpasses, bridges and expressways is notoriously decrepit and chaotic with pedestrians on the sides of the road, minibuses and trucks entering unexpectedly, and many speeding drivers, with little monitoring.

Investigators question the driver who hit the oil tanker

Prosecutors said in a statement on Facebook that authorities had detained the driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the fuel tanker to overturn on the highway as it passed through Waraq, a densely populated neighborhood on the northern side of the ring.

They said the driver told investigators he was speeding between lanes when he hit the fuel tanker in its right rear side. He then lost control of his car and veered far to the right while one of the fuel truck’s tires burst. That caused the fuel tanker to hit the concrete wall of the highway and overturn, leading to a fuel spill and the fire, according to the prosecutors’ statement.

The fire left 27 vehicles charred and injured 25 people, according to authorities. The public prosecutor’s office said DNA testing was underway to identify the victims.

Ahmed, the microbus driver, said most of those killed were likely people returning from work or students returning home. It made him feel unsafe on the road, he said.

For hours after the fire, the injured were still arriving at nearby hospitals as families gathered outside them in a mix of shock and grief. Authorities said 39 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

“Why is a truck like this on the ring road at a rush hour? Who gets penalized for this happening?” Ahmed said angrily.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main causes of most of the crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 were injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.

Buildings near the highway were evacuated

Adel Abdallah was at home with his family in one of the buildings overlooking the Ring Road when he heard a loud blast. Looking from the balcony, he saw raging flames and the fuel tanker against the concrete barrier dividing the highway.

“The screams (from the highway) and the flames were really high,” he told the AP. A video he filmed from his apartment showed the flames across the street, reaching nearly as high as his sixth-floor balcony.

Three buildings close to the highway, including his, were evacuated when the flames rose to the fifth floor, Abdallah said. “Everyone left their houses screaming and crying."

The fire broke out near “Stair 10," a set of stairs commuters climb to flag down buses along the Ring Road, Abdallah said.

When he looked from the balcony, he said he saw people on fire, mostly spreading from the tanker, including a vendor selling basbousa, a local sweet.

When Abdallah went downstairs with his family, he said he heard frequent loud blasts as more cars caught fire. He said he saw many young men trying to help with the rescue.

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