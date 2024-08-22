World

French destroyer in EU mission rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker stricken in Red Sea attacks

By JON GAMBRELL

Mideast Tensions The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion is seen heading into the Finnart Ocean Terminal in the United Kingdom on Nov. 29, 2017. The Sounion traveling through the Red Sea came under repeated attack Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, leaving the vessel "not under command" and drifting ablaze after an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the British military said. (David Mackinnon via AP) (David Mackinnon/AP)

By JON GAMBRELL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A French destroyer rescued 29 mariners from an oil tanker that came under repeated attack in the Red Sea, officials said Thursday, while also destroying a bomb-carrying drone boat in the area.

Yemen's Houthi rebels are suspected to have carried out the assault on the Sounion, though they have yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

The Sounion is now at anchor in the Red Sea and no longer drifting, the European Union's Operation Aspides said. However, it wasn't clear if the vessel was still ablaze. The vessel had been staffed by a crew of Filipinos and Russians.

Military officials did not name the French destroyer involved in the rescue.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read