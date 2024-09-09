Germany expands controls at borders to stem irregular migration and extremism risks

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's interior minister on Monday ordered temporary controls at all German land borders as a response to irregular migration and to protect the country from extremist threats.

Nancy Faeser said at a news conference that the government is extending temporary border controls to all German land borders.

“We are strengthening our internal security through concrete action and we are continuing our tough stance against irregular migration,” Faeser said.

The ministry said that it notified the European Union on Monday of the order to set up border controls at the land borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark for a period of six months. They will begin next week on Sept. 16.

This adds to restrictions already in place on the land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

