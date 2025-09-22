Guinea counts votes in a referendum that could allow junta leader to run for president

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Vote counting was underway in some polling stations in Guinea Sunday evening in a referendum on a draft constitution that could allow the leader of the country's junta to run for the presidency.

The referendum, which is a key step in the country’s transition from military to civilian rule, is being closely monitored in the coup-battered region, with critics calling it a power grab. Some say it is a way for Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, who took power by force four years ago, to seek the presidency and legitimize his military rule.

Guinea is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken over.

There are 6.7 million eligible voters and the referendum needs a turnout of at least 50% to pass. Some polling stations extended voting time after they were scheduled to close.

The referendum was organized by the Directorate General of Elections, a new body that will oversee the vote count and whose two heads were elected by Doumbouya.

Elections are expected to follow in December.

Dozens of residents wearing their best clothes were lining up in central Conakry before dawn, waiting for a polling station to open.

Mabinty Kalabane, a 23-year-old baker, voted on Sunday for the first time. She came to the polling station in central Conakry in a golden brown dress, a gift from her mother. “I feel proud. I feel 100% Guinean, thanks to this card,” she said, referring to the voting card she held in her hand. She was going to vote “yes” after reading parts of the draft constitution and finding it was “in our advantage.”

In contrast to the festive atmosphere inside the polling stations, tanks and military barricades in the streets were a stark reminder of the junta’s rule.

Doumbouya, wearing a white polo shirt and a cap with Guinea logo on it, arrived Sunday morning at a voting station in downtown Conakry with his wife, a French national, and his son. Dozens of heavily armed special military forces were protecting him from journalists and citizens.

‘Forbidden even to speak’

In last days of the campaign, Conakry buzzed with Quran readings, reggae concerts and prayers held in support of Doumbouya. Supporters wearing T-shirts and boubous — traditional West African flowing garments — printed with Doumbouya’s face, gathered at neighborhood rallies. Only one thing was missing: the opposition.

Campaigning was banned on Friday and Saturday, but the referendum remained omnipresent. Public and private buildings in Conakry remained plastered with “Yes" campaign billboards calling for approval of the referendum. At a concert held Friday night in one of Conakry's bars, band members sang a song about Doumbouya, repeatedly chanting “Oui! Oui! Oui!," or “Yes! Yes! Yes!” in French, the country's official language.

The opposition called on their supporters to boycott the referendum. The military regime had silenced critics and last year dissolved more than 50 political parties in a move it claimed was to "clean up the political chessboard." Weeks before the referendum, it suspended the three main opposition parties, making it impossible for them to organize rallies and speak to the population.

More than half of Guinea's population cannot read or write, which means they only get information about the new constitution from the “yes” camp, said Rafiou Sow, president of the opposition Renewal and Progress Party, one of the suspended political entities, who called for the boycott of the referendum.

“Our activists and supporters have no knowledge of this constitution. The moment we were excluded, they were excluded,” he said. “We, who were supposed to help Guineans understand what is written in it, we are forbidden even to speak.”

Ibrahima Sory Diallo, a 42-year-old clothes seller from Conakry's suburb of Kaporo-Rails, said he followed the opposition's call for a boycott.

“It’s not going well in the country,” he said. “Everyone is suffering. They are telling us it’s going well, but it is not.”

He added: “What they are doing is not pretty. They said they would respect Guinea’s laws, but they have violated them — this is why I haven’t voted.”

Junta leader is the campaign's central figure

When Doumbouya seized control in 2021 after ousting President Alpha Conde, he said he acted to prevent the country from slipping into chaos and chastised the previous government for broken promises.

Despite rich natural resources, over half of Guinea’s population of 15 million people is experiencing “unprecedented levels of poverty and food insecurity,” according to the World Food Program.

Doumbouya initially said he would not run for the presidency. But the draft constitution allows junta members to run for office and extends the presidential mandate from five to seven years, renewable twice.

“Today, clearly the question is about the referendum vote,” Gen. Amara Camara, secretary-general to the presidency, told The Associated Press when asked him whether Doumbouya would seek the top post. “When the time comes, we will talk about it.”

Tiguidanké Guirassy, a 20-year-old university graduate who attended a rally on Thursday evening in central Conakry, said she was “inspired” by Doumbouya to vote in favor of the constitution.

“In my neighborhood, we didn’t have roads,” she said. “Now, he took care of that, we have roads. He has made a lot of progress for Guinea and I hope he will continue on this path.”

Critics denounce power grab

If adopted, the constitution would introduce several changes, including creating the Senate and allowing independent candidates to stand in the election.

Fanta Conte, a member of Guinea’s National Transition Council, said the referendum was not about Doumbouya, but about the new constitution, which would give more power to the legislative branch of government.

Analysts said that while the direction of the new constitution was good, the changes were not necessary.

“We've always had constitutions that enshrined balance of powers and democratic and even modern institutions," said Kabinet Fofana, head of the Conakry-based Guinean Association of Political Sciences. “But the problem is not the constitution — it is rather respect (for it), its applicability, and rule of law.”

Critics denounced the referendum as a way to legitimize the military coup.

But many Guineans, disillusioned with previous regimes, have been seduced by Doumbouya's vision of a prosperous, developed Guinea, which would finally benefit all.

“We have seen many regimes here, but since the arrival of (Doumbouya), there has been change," said Ben Daouda Sylla, a 30-year-old lawyer. "He is doing everything possible to ensure that Guinea moves forward.”

