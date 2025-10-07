Hurricane Priscilla strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it runs along the Pacific coast of Mexico

MIAMI — Hurricane Priscilla has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to become a major hurricane later Tuesday as it swirls off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that early Tuesday Priscilla was about 255 miles (410 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, and about 245 miles (390 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California.

It has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and is moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

A tropical storm watch is in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.