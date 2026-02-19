Intelligence report says 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine

NAIROBI, Kenya — A new Kenyan intelligence report says that 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being misled with false promises of jobs in Russia before being sent to the front lines.

The report was presented to parliament on Wednesday by parliamentary leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who accused Russian embassy officials of colluding with work recruitment agencies to dupe Kenyans into believing they would be given skilled jobs in Russia. He said the Russian embassy officials issued them tourist visas.

The Russian Embassy in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, denied the allegations, saying in a statement Thursday that it never issued visas to anyone intending to travel to Russia to fight in Ukraine. It added: “the Russian Federation does not preclude citizens of foreign countries from voluntarily enlisting in the armed forces.”

Ichung’wah told parliament that said the National Intelligence Service report shows that 89 Kenyans were on the front line, 39 were hospitalized, 28 were missing in action, others had returned home, and at least one was confirmed dead. The report also provides details about the recruitment agencies that allegedly took Kenyans to Russia.

He warned that any Kenyan officials working in the country’s embassy in Moscow would be held responsible if they are found to have colluded in the scheme.

Dozens of Kenyan families have in recent weeks urged the government to bring back loved ones stranded in Russia, with some allegedly forced to fight on the front lines and others held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Kenyan recruits who have returned to the country have given accounts of being promised skilled jobs such as electricians and plumbers. They say they signed contracts written in Russian and were sent to battle with little or no military training.

Kenya’s foreign ministry had previously acknowledged the problem, and urged citizens to be careful.

Two recruiters were arrested last year and released on bail as they await trial.

