Iran arrests Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has arrested Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, her supporters said Friday.

There was no immediate comment from Iran over its detention of Mohammadi, 53.

However, supporters had warned for months Mohammadi was at risk of being put back into prison after she received a furlough in December 2024 over medical concerns.

