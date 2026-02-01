Iran says it considers EU militaries to be terrorist groups

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran speaker of parliament said Sunday that the Islamic Republic now considers all European Union militaries to be terrorist groups.

The comment by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf follows an EU agreement last week to list Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group over its part in the bloody crackdown on nationwide protests in the country.

Qalibaf cited a 2019 law as authorization for the announcement. That law was passed after the U.S. listed the Guard as a terrorist group and allows for reciprocal action by Iran against any nations that follow that decision.

Qalibaf made the announcement as he and others wore Guard uniforms in parliament. Qalibaf was a commander in the Guard.

