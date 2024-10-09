Ishiba dissolves Japan's lower house to set up an Oct. 27 parliamentary election

TOKYO — (AP) — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved Japan's lower house of parliament Wednesday to set up an Oct. 27 snap election and seek the voters’ mandate for his 9-day-old government.

Ishiba took office last week as Fumio Kishida resigned after three years leading the governing Liberal Democratic Party as it was dogged by corruption scandals.

With the early election, Ishiba is seeking to secure his governing party’s house majority while he is still fresh and before the congratulatory mood fades.

The move has been criticized as prioritizing an election rather than policies and for allowing little debate. But Japan's opposition has remained too fractured to push the LDP out of power.

Ishiba announced his plans for an election even before he won the party leadership vote and became prime minister. His Cabinet is set later Wednesday to formally announce the election date and the start of campaigning, which begins next Tuesday.

Ishiba and his Cabinet will stay in office until they win the election and are reappointed.

