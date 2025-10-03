Israel intercepts the last boat from the Gaza flotilla as Israeli minister mocks the activists

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces intercepted on Friday the last boat from an international flotilla trying to break Israel's sea blockade of war-ravaged Gaza as cities around the world erupted into more protests against Israeli actions in Gaza and the arrests of some 450 activists who were on the boats.

A far-right Israeli minister confronted the detained flotilla activists, mocking their aid initiative and accusing them of supporting “terrorism” in a video circulating on Friday.

The last boat, Marinette, had been trailing behind the rest of the vessels and was still sailing on to the Palestinian territory in the early hours of Friday, a day after the Israeli navy stormed 41 other boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla and detained the activists, saying they would be deported.

A livestream from the Marinette showed the moment Israeli troops boarded the vessel. The flotilla, which was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza, was the largest attempt so far to try and break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Israel's interceptions started on Wednesday night and continued through Thursday as boat by boat was stopped off Gaza's shore and the activists — including Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela and several European lawmakers — were detained.

Israeli authorities had warned the Marinette would be stopped too if it continued on its journey.

Protests across the world

The interceptions of the flotilla boats and the arrest of the activists sparked demonstrations across continents, from Latin America to Asia.

In Europe, tens of thousands of people took to the streets again late Thursday in Madrid, as well as in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Rome, Paris and Geneva also saw protests denouncing the interceptions and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Italy’s largest union called for a one-day general strike on Friday.

A far-right minister confronts the activists

In Israel's southern port of Ashdod, the country's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was filmed visiting the site where activists were being processed ahead of their expected deportations.

He accused the flotilla participants — who come from more than 40 countries — of supporting “terrorism," and aboard one of the seized boats, mocked the activists' aid initiative.

In the footage, the activists are seen sitting cross-legged on the floor while Ben-Kvir stands and delivers his accusations. One person is heard shouting back “Free Palestine” but it was not immediately clear from the footage who that was.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to Ashdod as Israel on Thursday marked Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar, to handle the detentions of the activists. Israel had repeatedly criticized the flotilla and accused some members of links to Hamas, while providing little evidence. Activists have strongly rejected the accusations.

Brito reported from Barcelona, Spain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.