Israel releases classified documents detailing 1976 Entebbe raid to free more than 100 hostages

JERUSALEM — Israel on Friday released a cache of previously classified documents that outline in detail the decisions behind a daring 1976 raid to free more than 100 hostages held captive in Uganda.

The operation saw dozens of Israeli commandos storm the Entebbe Airport where Palestinian and German militants — backed by Ugandan forces — had taken 106 passengers from a hijacked flight from Tel Aviv to Paris. It lasted less than an hour with limited casualties among the commandos and hostages, most of whom were either Israeli or Jewish, making it the stuff of lore given the difficulty and high-risk nature of the mission.

Israel released the files ahead of the raid's 50th anniversary on July 3, and as the nation still grapples with the aftermath of the hostage crisis that began when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The attack killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage to Gaza.

The files on the Entebbe raid build on earlier disclosures and what was already known about then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s ad hoc crisis team and show how officials weighed negotiating for the hostages’ release against attempting a long‑range operation that would require Israeli commandos to fly thousands of miles (kilometers) over multiple hostile states.

The team initially insisted there should be no negotiations with the hostage‑takers — the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and West Germany’s Revolutionäre Zellen. The groups, which hijacked the Air France flight from Tel Aviv when it stopped over in Athens, demanded the release of prisoners in multiple countries and warned they would start killing hostages if talks hadn’t delivered by their self‑imposed deadline.

But as the crisis dragged on over six days and pressure from the families of the hostages grew, Israeli leaders gradually became more open to talks, according to a summary of the files released by the Israel State Archives.

“The zero hour is approaching … We believe that a supreme effort must be made and break the ultimatum,” Rabin’s crisis team wrote in one memo, authorizing negotiations over some of the conditions.

Israel has historically negotiated with Palestinian militant groups to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners and detainees even as critics warned the practice could encourage more kidnappings. Entebbe is often viewed as a moment when Israel pivoted -- choosing a risky military operation -- but Friday’s documents suggest otherwise. Behind the scenes, officials moved to force only once negotiations stalled and confidence in a potential operation grew.

According to the documents, Israel took a two-pronged approach. It pushed forward France-led negotiations with Ugandan President Idi Amin, while mocking up blueprints of the airport and preparing to send transport planes to Kenya and onto Uganda to raid the airport under the dark of night.

The commandos broke into the airport and saved all but three hostages killed in the crossfire. During the gunbattle, Israeli forces killed all of the hijackers and dozens of Ugandan soldiers. Only one commando — Yonatan Netanyahu, brother of future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — was killed.

The operation was criticized by Amin and the Organization of African Unity — the African Union's predecessor organization — which saw the raid as a violation of Uganda’s sovereignty at a moment when it claimed to be negotiating for the hostages’ release.

For Israel, Entebbe was widely seen as a success just four years after all nine Israeli hostages were killed in a German-led rescue attempt at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. Still, its leaders knew that military successes would not end conflict.

“Let us not deceive ourselves,” Rabin wrote in one of the memos released Friday. “It was an extraordinary operation and achievement. However, the problem is not over. Terrorism continues to operate. What other problems terrorism will pose to us and what lessons we must learn from this matter, it is too early to say. We have finished one battle, but the war continues.”

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