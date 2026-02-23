Israeli settlers torch and deface a West Bank mosque during Ramadan

TELL, West Bank — Israeli settlers vandalized a mosque in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Monday, spray-painting offensive phrases and setting a fire, according to the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Worshippers arriving for the day's first prayers found the damage and a smoldering fire that spewed black smoke across the entrance of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in the town of Tell, near Nablus, and stained the ornate doorway.

“I was shocked when I opened the door," said Munir Ramdan, who lives nearby. "The fire had been burning here in the area, the glass was broken here and the door was broken.”

Security camera footage showed two people walking toward the mosque carrying gasoline and a can of spray paint, and running away a few minutes later, Ramdan said.

The attackers spray-painted graffiti denigrating the Prophet Muhammad, as well as the words “revenge” and “price tag.” In “price tag” attacks, hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity.

The ministry said settlers vandalized or attacked 45 mosques in the West Bank last year.

The latest incident occurred as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan.

“The provocation is directed especially at the person who is fasting, because you are fasting and entering a month of mercy and forgiveness from God,” said Salem Ishtayeh, a resident of Tell. “So they like to provoke you with words. It’s not that they are attacking you personally, they are attacking your religion, the Islamic faith.”

The Israeli military and police said they responded to the incident and were searching for suspects. The military said it “strongly condemns” harm done to religious institutions.

Palestinians and rights groups say Israeli authorities routinely fail to prosecute settlers or hold them accountable for violence.

There has been a recent surge in violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. Last week, settlers killed a Palestinian-American man, Nasrallah Abu Siyam.

According to information released by Israel's military last month, there were 867 attacks by settlers against Palestinians and security forces in 2025, an increase of 27% over 2024.

The number of serious settler attacks including shootings, arson and other violent crimes has increased sharply each year since far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who spent his law career defending Jews who attacked Palestinians, became national security minister. The number of serious attacks increased from 54 in 2023 to 83 in 2024 and 128 in 2025.

Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

