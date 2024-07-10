Jeep falls from a mountain road into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing 14 people

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — A jeep fell from a mountain road into a ravine in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing 14 people and injuring two others, officials said.

The incident happened in the Neelam Valley, government administrator Nadeem Janjua said. Rescuers had transported the dead and injured to a hospital while the cause of the accident is still to be determined, Janjua said.

Kashmir is divided between neighboring India and Pakistan, with both claiming the entire territory.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan mainly because of to poor road infrastructure and poor enforcement of traffic laws and safety standards. Last month, a van fell into a river in the same district, killing 16 people, mostly children.

