The Latest: Europe relieved after Trump reverses Greenland tariff threat

DAVOS, Switzerland — Europe is breathing a sigh of relief Thursday following a dramatic reversal by U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland the day before at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he scrapped the tariffs that he threatened to impose on eight European nations to press for U.S. control over Greenland.

Trump said there is a new framework with NATO on Arctic security without the U.S. using force to take over Greenland. Still, there were many unanswered questions about what the Greenland deal means.

Here is the latest:

Danish PM says she won’t negotiate on sovereignty

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Thursday that her country can’t negotiate on its sovereignty.

She has been "informed that this has not been the case" following the announcement of a new framework with NATO on Arctic security without the U.S. using force to take over Greenland.

In a statement, the Danish leader said security in the Arctic is a matter for all of NATO and “good and natural” that it be discussed between the U.S. president and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Frederiksen said she has spoken with Rutte “on an ongoing basis,” including before and after he met Trump in Davos.

Trump mulling a ‘tariff-free zone’ for Ukraine

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff says Trump is considering ideas like a “tariff-free zone” for Ukraine that could help industry develop in the war-torn country.

“The president has talked about a tariff free zone from Ukraine that I think would be game changing,” Witkoff told the Ukraine breakfast on the sidelines of Davos.

Witkoff made the comments before heading later Thursday to Moscow, where the administration has been working to wrest a peace deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff said he would travel next to Abu Dhabi, where there would be working groups on issues like “military-to-military” and “prosperity” discussions.

Europe breathes sigh of relief

Europe is breathing a sigh of relief Thursday following a dramatic reversal by U.S. President Donald Trump over Greenland the day before at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he scrapped the tariffs that he threatened to impose on eight European nations to press for U.S. control over Greenland.

Trump said there is a new framework with NATO on Arctic security without the U.S. using force to take over Greenland. Still, there were many unanswered questions about what this Greenland deal means.

The Associated Press was inside an event Thursday morning billed as a breakfast discussing the war in Ukraine and featuring NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

___

AP World Economic Forum: https://apnews.com/hub/world-economic-forum

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.