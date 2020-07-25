The Latest: German cruise ship out for 1st time since virus

A boy jumps into the water from an ancient bridge leading to the San Sebastian castle in Cadiz, south of Spain, on Friday, July 23, 2020. With the coronavirus rebounding in parts of Spain, it appears that several regions have not adequately prepared to trace new infections in what was supposed to be an early detection system to prevent a new cascade of cases. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Emilio Morenatti)