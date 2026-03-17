The Latest: UAE briefly closes airspace as Israel strikes Beirut and Tehran

A drone attack in the United Arab Emirates sparked a fire at an oil tank farm Tuesday in Fujairah, an emirate on the country’s east coast with the Gulf of Oman that has been repeatedly targeted, the state-run WAM news agency reported. It said no one had been injured in the blast.

This came after a brief closure of the UAE's airspace when the military reported it was “responding to missile and drone threats from Iran.”

Also Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had launched new attacks across both Tehran and Beirut, with those on the Lebanese capital targeting Hezbollah militants.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said "numerous countries" have told him "they're on the way" to help police the Strait of Hormuz. But he also suggested some countries' reluctance showed a lack of reciprocity in defense agreements with the United States.

The war has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, at least 850 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The U.S. military says 13 U.S. service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.

Here is the latest:

Pakistani man killed in UAE missile attack

A Pakistani man was killed Tuesday morning in a missile attack on the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, authorities say.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office says the man was killed when shrapnel fell in the Bani Yas area while air defenses were intercepting a ballistic missile.

The death toll in the UAE since the start of the war is now at eight people including two soldiers, according to authorities.

Airstrikes heard in Tehran overnight

In Iran’s capital, Tehran, witnesses heard airstrikes in the night even as heavy rain and a thunderstorm swept across the area.

Saudi Arabia intercepts a dozen drones

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry says it's intercepting a dozen drones on Tuesday morning over the country’s vast Eastern Province, home to oil infrastructure.

Fire breaks out in Qatar following missile attack

A fire broke out in an industrial area on Tuesday morning in Qatar after a missile was intercepted over the gas-rich country, the interior ministry said.

Explosions heard in Doha, alerts in Dubai

An Associated Press journalist in Qatar heard explosions as air defenses near Doha worked to intercept incoming Iranian fire on Tuesday morning.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted a missile attack on the country a short time later.

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai residents received a missile alert around the same time.

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